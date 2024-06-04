Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,338 shares of company stock worth $11,363,829. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.94. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

