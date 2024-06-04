Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $55.41 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 52.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

