AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.67. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 9,265,909 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

