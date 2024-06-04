AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $148.49 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.55.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
