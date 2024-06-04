Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Trimmed by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 33,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $307.37. 1,830,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,142. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

