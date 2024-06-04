Analysts Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target at $59.54

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,183,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,718,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 571,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.