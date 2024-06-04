Analysts Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Target Price at $40.50

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNTK shares. Barclays started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

KNTK stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.83.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,473,843.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 14,814 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,473,843.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135 in the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Kinetik by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kinetik by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kinetik by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

