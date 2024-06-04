Analysts Set Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target at $35.50

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research firms recently commented on KVYO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVYO

Klaviyo Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.