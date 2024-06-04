Analysts Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price at $86.38

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.38.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $299.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

