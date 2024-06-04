Analysts Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price at $86.38

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.38.
SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $299.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
