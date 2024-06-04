AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $24.39

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.39, but opened at $23.55. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 324,625 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,011 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 446,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,562,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 995,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

