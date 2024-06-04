Anson Capital Inc. Buys 28,855 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. 869,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,500. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

