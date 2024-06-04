Anson Capital Inc. Buys 3,185 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,784 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF makes up 1.7% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,238,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 203,905 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 134,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 186,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -197.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

