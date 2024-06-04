Anson Capital Inc. Makes New $266,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,551 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.08. 1,198,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,682. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.1787 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.