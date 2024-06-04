Anson Capital Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Anson Capital Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 2.8% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XAR traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.97. 21,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,640. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.38.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.