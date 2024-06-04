APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,958 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average of $179.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.59 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

