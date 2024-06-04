APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $3.89 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -331.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

