APG Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $6.21 Million Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $229,052,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 952,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,484,000 after acquiring an additional 889,297 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

