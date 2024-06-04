APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $5.57 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

