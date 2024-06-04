APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 170,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after purchasing an additional 485,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $992,442,000 after acquiring an additional 305,564 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $987,041,000 after acquiring an additional 303,512 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus dropped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

