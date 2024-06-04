Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.05. Applied Digital shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 1,367,528 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLD

Applied Digital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $528.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 4.38.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Applied Digital by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.