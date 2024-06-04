Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 1.7%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $209.39 and last traded at $210.55. Approximately 750,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,769,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

