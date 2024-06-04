Arbitrum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $299.55 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001561 BTC on exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $299.55 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,896,440,329 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,896,440,329 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.10392354 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 923 active market(s) with $244,891,066.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

