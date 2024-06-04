Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.44

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 33705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 572.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,978 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 349,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

