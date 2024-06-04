ArchPoint Investors Lowers Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

ArchPoint Investors reduced its position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,475 shares during the period. ArchPoint Investors’ holdings in Amplitude were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMPL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. 179,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,359. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

