Ark Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $138.58 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $138.58 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001148 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000936 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002112 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,258,762 coins and its circulating supply is 181,258,646 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

