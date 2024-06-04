Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $23.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASAN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Asana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Asana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Asana by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

