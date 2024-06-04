ASD Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $35.94 million and $2.65 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011413 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,882.11 or 1.00122306 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00011994 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.46 or 0.00106586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00003958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05442291 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,637,910.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

