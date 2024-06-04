ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 5.7% in May

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
ASOS Price Performance
Shares of ASOS stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.
ASOS Company Profile
