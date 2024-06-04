ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 5.7% in May

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.