Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,067,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 271,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.87. 1,238,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 2.28. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.