AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($160.15) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £105 ($134.53) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($153.75) to £130 ($166.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a £113 ($144.78) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £118 ($151.19).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 80 ($1.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting £124.26 ($159.21). 12,464,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,642. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,982.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,461 ($121.22) and a 12-month high of £124.88 ($160.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of £107.70.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

