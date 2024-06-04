AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

T traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,383,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,005,754. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.