Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.43 (ASX:AN3PL)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 1.43 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.