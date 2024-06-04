AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD) Insider Acquires A$11,837.74 in Stock

AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Crowley bought 19,438 shares of AVADA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,837.74 ($7,944.79).

Daniel Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Daniel Crowley bought 374,975 shares of AVADA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$206,236.25 ($138,413.59).

AVADA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About AVADA Group

AVADA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the traffic management operations in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and New Zealand. It offers integrated traffic management services, including traffic control, equipment hire, planning and permit, event management, and incident response services.

