AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 4.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.42% of AvalonBay Communities worth $112,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.46. 796,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.25. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $200.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

