AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells $181,000.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.
AvePoint Stock Performance
Shares of AvePoint stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. 1,878,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,054. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $9.60.
Institutional Trading of AvePoint
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on AVPT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
