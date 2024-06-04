AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells $181,000.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of AvePoint stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. 1,878,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,054. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. AvePoint's revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVPT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

