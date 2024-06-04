Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Insider Sells $33,730.62 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AVY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $162.32 and a 1 year high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

