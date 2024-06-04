Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Insider Sells $33,730.62 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
NYSE:AVY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $162.32 and a 1 year high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avery Dennison Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
