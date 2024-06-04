Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

BMI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.18. The stock had a trading volume of 104,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.38. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $202.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

