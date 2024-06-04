Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.44 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance
BCPT opened at GBX 79.32 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £556.43 million, a PE ratio of -309.62 and a beta of 0.86. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.50 ($1.08). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65.
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile
