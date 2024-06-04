Banana Gun Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.22 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $105.22 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for about $40.57 or 0.00057093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,480 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,113.44264639 with 2,593,485.6058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 40.60202134 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,285,321.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

