Banana Gun (BANANA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.37 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $106.02 million and $2.37 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for $40.88 or 0.00058927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,486 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,113.44264639 with 2,593,485.6058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 40.60202134 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,285,321.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.