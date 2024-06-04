Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,659 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $82,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 25.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 418.7% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 44,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 268,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $2,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,968,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,192,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $310.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

