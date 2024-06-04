Bank of America Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $140.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Elastic stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.23. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Elastic by 30.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Elastic by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after acquiring an additional 409,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,440,000 after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth $318,822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Elastic by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,249,000 after acquiring an additional 155,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

