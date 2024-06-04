Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of BKSC opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

