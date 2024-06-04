Barclays Trims Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Target Price to $181.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $199.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

NYSE:RRX traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.65. 48,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,979. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.35.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 144,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

