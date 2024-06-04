Barclays Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $220.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

VEEV opened at $171.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.