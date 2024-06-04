Bard Associates Inc. Buys 1,590 Shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Modiv Industrial were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 17.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Modiv Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Modiv Industrial stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 2,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.17 million, a PE ratio of -32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of -0.21. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.68%.

In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,563.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,953 shares of company stock worth $101,438 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

