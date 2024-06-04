Bard Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XFLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,556. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

