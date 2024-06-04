Bard Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OBDC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,124. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

