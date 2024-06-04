Bard Associates Inc. Sells 3,109 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic comprises approximately 1.5% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,557,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 759,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 133,066 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 110,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 489,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. 34,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.80%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCH

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.