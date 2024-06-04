Bard Associates Inc. Sells 4,025 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Equinox Gold worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of EQX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.32. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $241.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

